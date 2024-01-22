In Photos: Glimpses of the Consecration Ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Visuals of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, 22 January.
(Photo: PTI)
The consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir took place on Monday, 22 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, concluding 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony. The grant event in Ayodhya was attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests.
The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the consecration ceremony.
Following the event, PM Modi addressed the gathering at the Ram Mandir.
"Our Ram Lalla won't live in tents now. He'll live in this pious temple. Ram is the consciousness of India, Ram is the thinking of India. Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat at the consecration ceremony.
The event was attended by dozens of politicians, including Amit Shan, HD Deve Gowda, N Chandrababu Naidu, RS Prasad, Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others.
Several film and sports personalities also graced the event, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Anu Malik, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj, Anil Kumble, Sonu Nigam, and Vivek Oberoi.
Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek Bachchan at the consecration ceremony.
The event saw performances by a number of artists, including Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam.
Sonu Nigam performing at the consecration ceremony.
Former athlete and MP PT Usha with actors K Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the Ram Mandir Pratishthan ceremony.
Businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani at the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Actor Rajinikanth at the Ram Mandir ahead of the consecration ceremony.
