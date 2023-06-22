Photos | PM Modi’s Second Day in US: Talks With Jill Biden, Yoga World Record

From speaking to Indian students to receiving a guard of honor, here are photos from day two of PM Modi's US visit.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden enjoyed a special musical tribute featuring youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, an Indian dance studio based in the DMV area.
First Lady Jill Biden also organised a side trip for the Indian PM Narendra Modi to the National Science Foundation HQ in Virginia. Typically, the first lady takes the spouse of a visiting leader on an outing, but since Modi was traveling alone, he was accompanied by Jill Biden,
At the National Science Foundation event, both the first lady and Prime Minister Modi interacted with students from the United States and India.
As part of the visit, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented Prime Minister Modi with carefully selected gifts. The official gift was a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th century, symbolizing craftsmanship and literary heritage.
Prime Minister Modi lands in Washington DC. The official State visit moves to the next phase.
In Washington DC, PM will hold bilateral meeting with President Biden, address the Joint Session of the US Congress; and interact with CEOs and a cross-section of Indian diaspora.
PM Modi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC on 21 June.
PM Modi greets the expats at Washington DC on 21 June.
The prime minister meets the diaspora outside the Willard Hotel.
The event made it to Guinness World Records for most nationalities present at any yoga event.
The power of yoga: PM Modi tweeted out, 'This is Yoga's unifying power in action, exemplifying ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - the world is indeed one family. A milestone moment for the Yoga lovers.'
PM Modi paid his tributes at the Wall of Peace at the UN HQ on 21 June.
'We honour and remember the brave peacekeepers who gave their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selfless service will never be forgotten,' tweeted PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 21 June, arrived in Washington DC after kicking off the second day of his US visit by leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the UN HQ on 21 June.
The session had the participation of top UN officials, diplomats, and prominent individuals from around the world.
Narendra Modi described yoga as "truly universal" and "free from copyrights and patents" as he led a historic event at the UN headquarters.
