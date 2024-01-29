Photos: Beating Retreat Held in Delhi, Marking End to Republic Day Celebrations

Tri-service bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Monday, 29 January.
(Photo: PTI)
The Beating Retreat ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Monday, 29 January, marking the end of Republic Day celebrations.
The musical bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces played tunes during the ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by several senior dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.
Several popular tunes were played during the ceremony, including 'Shankhnaad', 'Veer Bharat', 'Sangam Dur','Bhagirathi','Arjuna' and 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat'.
President's Bodyguards during the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Military band personnel perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk.
Vijay Chowk lit up for the Beating Retreat ceremony.
President Droupadi Murmu arrives for the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday.
Tri-service bands performing during the ceremony on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Beating Retreat ceremony.
