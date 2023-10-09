Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 2,400 Killed, Rescue Teams in a Race Against Time

Afghan men and rescue teams in a race against time, searching for victims following a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake.
(Photo: PTI)
At least 2,445 people have been killed and thousands more injured after a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, the Taliban government said on Sunday, 8 October.
Afghan women mourn for relatives killed in the earthquake at a burial site in the Zenda Jan district in Afghanistan's Herat.
A damaged Toyota car seen after the earthquake in Zenda Jan district in the Herat province.
Afghans carry the body of a child killed in the earthquake in Zenda Jan district.
Afghan men on Sunday, 8 October, searching for victims in a race against time following a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake.
Rescue teams have been on the ground, providing food to survivors and affected families who lost their loved ones and homes.
