In Photos: 10-Year-Old British Indian's Humanitarian Trip for Ukraine's Refugees

Milan Paul Kumar, a 10-year-old schoolboy of Indian-origin, embarked on a commendable humanitarian mission to Poland with his parents with an objective to hand over books and other stationery items collected in the UK to Ukrainian children who were displaced by Russia's invasion.
The young fundraiser hails from Bolton in Greater Manchester, northern England, and has won awards for his philanthropic work. Milan arrived in Krakow, Poland, earlier this week, just ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Friday.
According to local reports, Milan and his family visited the Meeting Point integration centre. This centre was organised with the support of UNICEF and run by the Zustricz Foundation, among others.
During his humanitarian mission, Milan tweeted, "Most importantly, I have made lots of new friends who I will visit again." He handed over coloured pencils, markers, and colouring books that were collected in a collection organised in Bolton. Additionally, he also donated gifts to add to the resources of a neighbouring public library so that they could be used by Polish and Ukrainian children.
Milan's journey began at the Ukrainian Centre in Bolton. In Krakow, he was invited to the Ukrainian Consulate by Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, the General Consulate of Ukraine. His humanitarian mission this week has been supported by several organisations, including the Tesco Staff and National Literacy Trust.
Kumar, a young philanthropist, earned the Princess Diana Award 2022 for his fundraising efforts and serves as the #iwill Ambassador for Social and Humanitarian Action for a youth action movement in London. Last year, he washed vehicles to raise funds and donated his pocket money to the Ukraine Schools Appeal.
Recently, Queen Consort Camilla lauded Kumar's story-telling efforts through Silver Stories, a charity that helps children improve their reading skills as Silver Readers while sharing stories with elderly members of the community, known as Silver Listeners.
In 2020, Kumar received the British Prime Minister's Points of Light Award for his fundraising activities through his self-published book 'COVID Christmas Parade', which portrays a young boy spreading joy during the pandemic. .