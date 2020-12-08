Photo Story: How Farmer Unions Protested Across the Nation
Several states across the country participated in the farmers’ strike.
Demonstrators burn various items as they block NH-12 during a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmers to press for the repeal of the Centre’s farm laws, in Nadia, West Bengal. | (Image: PTI)
Farmer Unions across the nation observed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, 8 December, to press for the repeal of the central government's newly passed farm laws.
Women protesters at the Tikri Border.
Children participating in the farmers’ protest at the Tikri border.Heavy police force deployed at the Singhu border, Farmers’ sit-in protest at the Tikri border.Protesters burn tyres in Bihar’s Begusarai district.Security personnel stand guard at the Singhu border.Demonstrators burn various items as they block NH-12 during a protest in Nadia, West Bengal.Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activists participate in a rally in Kolkata. Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav raises slogans during a protest in Patna. Police stand guard as Samjwadi Party (SP) workers stage a Rail Roko demonstration in support of the nationwide strike, in Prayagraj.A crowd at Azadpur vegetable market amid the nationwide strike, in New Delhi.Police attempt to stop members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance political parties and various other organisations during a protest, in Chennai.Communist Party of India (CPI) activists participate in a rally at Lalbaug in Mumbai.