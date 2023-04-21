Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PBKS vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: RCB Defeats PBKS by 24 Runs

PBKS vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: RCB Defeats PBKS by 24 Runs

IPL 2023: RCB moved to the fifth position in the IPL points table
Sidharth J
Published:

Sam Curran of Punjab Kings and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore at toss during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis Bangalore and Virat Kohli had a strong partnership during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings take the catch of Virat Kohli during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mahipal Lomror play a shot during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of Atharva Taide of Punjab Kings during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Matthew Short of Punjab Kings during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 27th matchof the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore players during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Preity Zinta co owner of the Punjab Kings during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore donning the Purple and Orange Caps respectively during the 27th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

