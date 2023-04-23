Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PBKS vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Punjab Kings Defeats Mumbai Indians by 13 Runs

PBKS vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Punjab Kings Defeats Mumbai Indians by 13 Runs

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh dons the Purple Cap after grabbing four wickets in his seventh match of this season of IPL
Sidharth J
Published:

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Sam Curran of Punjab Kings at the toss during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

(Image: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar, Icon of Mumbai Indians birthday celebration during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians, Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings and Harbhajan Singh during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Arjun Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Piyush Chawla of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Sam Curran of Punjab Kings celebrates his fifty runs during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings players celebrates their win after the match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023  between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings and Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings during match 31 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings

