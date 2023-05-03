Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PBKS vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Mumbai Indians Won by 6 Wickets

PBKS vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Mumbai Indians Won by 6 Wickets

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians moved to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses
Sidharth J
Photos
Published:

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings at toss during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

|

(Image: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings at toss during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians</p></div>

Mohd. Arshad Khan of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings play a shot during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League  2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

Piyush Chawla of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Matthew Short of Punjab Kings during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings celebrates after scoring a fifty during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Green of Mumbai Indians play a shot during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians play a shot during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

N. Tilak Varma and Tim David of Mumbai Indians celebrate their team victory during match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians after match 46 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT