PM's 1st Comment on Manipur, Ruckus in Parliament: Day 1 of Monsoon Session

The first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session began on Thursday, 20 July, where ruckus erupted in both Houses over Opposition demands for a discussion on the violence in Manipur, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, 20 July. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan were also present.
PM Modi said, “I assure the nation that no guilty person will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.” “My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states – especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country – rise above politics,” he further said.
"There is so much violence in Manipur. I and several other members have given notices. Let's see if the Chairman takes it up," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said to the media before the Parliament session commenced. He pointed out that the PM has been silent for 80 days regarding Manipur. Amid the ruckus, Kharge urged the Lok Sabha speaker to "suspend all other business" and discuss the violence in Manipur.
“The prime minister has to open his mouth in this House," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said in the Rajya Sabha, while demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.
In the Rajya Sabha, Speaker and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar made obituary references. Then, the Upper House was adjourned till 12pm even as the Opposition continued to demand a discussion on the Manipur violence.
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president and MP Sukanta Majumdar with party MPs from the state staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue over violence in the recent WB Panchayat polls on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Congress MPs from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaliq also staged a protest against the proposed Delimitation Draft of Assam on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
"Was the Central Government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop pretending that ALL IS WELL? When will the Chief Minister of Manipur be removed? How many more such incidents have been suppressed? The monsoon session will start from today, INDIA will demand answers. Break the silence Prime Minister," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, slamming the Centre over the continued unrest in Manipur.
"After seeing the Opposition's attitude it becomes clear that they have made up their mind to not let the Parliament function. Even when the government has made it clear that we are ready to discuss the Manipur incidents, Congress and other Opposition disrupted the proceedings of the House and did not let discussions take place as per the rules. This makes it clear that they absolutely do not want the Parliament to function," said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
The Centre repeatedly stated in both Houses that it is ready for a discussion on Manipur violence and questioned the Opposition's motives behind not letting the Parliament function. The proceedings of both the Houses have been adjourned for Thursday. The second day of proceedings will begin at 11am on Friday, 21 July.
