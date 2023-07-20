PM's 1st Comment on Manipur, Ruckus in Parliament: Day 1 of Monsoon Session

PM Modi said, “I assure the nation that no guilty person will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.” “My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states – especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country – rise above politics,” he further said.