In Photos: Day 2 of Opposition Meet in Bengaluru

The second day of Opposition talks ended in Bengaluru with the new alliance being christened 'INDIA'.
(Photo: PTI)
Leaders of 26 Opposition political parties gathered in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July, to come up with a strategy for taking on the ruling NDA government in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The second day of Opposition talks ended in Bengaluru with the new alliance being christened 'INDIA' which stands for Indian National Development and Inclusion Alliance. The parties also drafted a joint resolution to 'safeguard democracy.’
An 11-member coordination committee will be established, which would be elected in the next meeting that will be held in Mumbai. “One secretariat will be set up for campaign management and other committees for specific issues will be set up in Delhi,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
“The country elected Narendra Modi nine years ago. He could have done a lot for the country. But there is not one sector that has not been made a mess of. They have destroyed economy, railways; sold the airports, ships, the sky, and the earth. Every man is disappointed in this country," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, while accusing the BJP of spreading hate and communalism.
"The country's voice is being muffled. This is the fight for the country's voice and that is why this name was chosen, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - INDIA. This is a fight between BJP and India, Narendra Modi and India, their ideology and India," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.
"The BJP did not get 303 seats by itself. It used the votes of its allies and came to power and then discarded them. The BJP president and their leaders are running from state-to-state to patch up with their old allies. They are scared that the unity they see here will result in their defeat next year. Every institution is being turned into a weapon against the Opposition,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
"Kharge ji has announced the name – INDIA. But we hope to take India forward. They said that the ideologies don't match, but politics is supposed to have different ideologies. Some people are accusing us of fighting for our families but the country is our family," said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
KM Kader Mohideen, president of Indian Union Muslim League, said that the BJP was dividing and ruining the country like the British did. Meanwhile, CPI (M) leaders Sitaram Yechury said that the Opposition meet is important because "we want to save India, as we know what India is."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)