'Thank You For Every Sunrise': Dia Mirza Shares Unseen Pics From Her Wedding

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi are celebrating their wedding anniversary on 15 February. In honour of this special occasion, the actor shared photos featuring memories from their wedding day. Dia dedicated the post to her husband, expressing love and gratitude. She fondly reminisced about the day, mentioning the shared tears of joy.

She wrote, "On this day we cried copiously. Tears of joy and gratitude. May we continue to hold each other in our darkest hours, laugh, love and value the miracles of life. Thank you baby for every single sunrise and sunset we have shared Happy Anniversary Husband."