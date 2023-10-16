Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Not on My Honeymoon': Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Post Wedding

'Not on My Honeymoon': Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Post Wedding

Parineeti Chopra recently got married in Udaipur.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Trip

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Trip</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on 24 September. The actor shared glimpses from her visit to the Maldives with her friends. She wrote in the caption, "NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law." 

Parineeti Chopra is vacationing in Maldives.

She shared some pictures from the trip.

She is on a trip with her friends. 

Also ReadIn Pics: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Look Lovely During Haldi Ceremony

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT