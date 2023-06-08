Cherrapunjee, the Wettest Place on Earth, Runs Dry With Little or No Rain

Cherrapunjee usually revels in beauty during this time of the year, as the place is filled with clouds kissing the mountains and its waterfalls grow large.
Photo Credit : Alan West
Umbrellas are out in Cherrapunjee, not to protect from rain but for the harsh sun.
Water scarcity is a perennial problem in Cherrapunjee.
Except for a few, most of the Cherrapunjee's waterfalls have dried up due to much higher temperatures than previous years.
People generally use umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain at this time of year, but this year they had to use them to cover themselves from the sweltering Sun.
The highest temperature recorded in Cherrapunjee on June 5, 2023 was 27.9 degrees Celsius.
Several springs have dried up and people fear that the situation will worsen if the monsoon is delayed any further.
The locals have raised an alarm for a complete lack of concern for the environment.
They are keeping their fingers crossed expecting the rains to arrive in another 2-3 days.
