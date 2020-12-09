Pics: Niharika & Chaitanya's Star-Studded Mehendi Ceremony

Social media is flooded with Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding rituals. The duo, set to get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on 9 December, hosted a grand mehendi ceremony. Niharika's family members, including dad Nagendra Babu, brother Varun Tej, uncle and south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were all part of the festivities. Niharika, an actor and producer, looks stunning in an embroidered multi-coloured lehenga while Chaitanya chose a white kurta pyjama paired with a mustard jacket for the occasion.

Take a look at the photos: