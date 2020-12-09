Pics: Niharika & Chaitanya's Star-Studded Mehendi Ceremony

Niharika and Chaitanya will tie the knot on 9 December at Udaivilas Palace.
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV at their mehendi ceremony. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Social media is flooded with Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding rituals. The duo, set to get married at Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace on 9 December, hosted a grand mehendi ceremony. Niharika's family members, including dad Nagendra Babu, brother Varun Tej, uncle and south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish were all part of the festivities. Niharika, an actor and producer, looks stunning in an embroidered multi-coloured lehenga while Chaitanya chose a white kurta pyjama paired with a mustard jacket for the occasion.
Take a look at the photos:
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV at their mehendi ceremony.While Niharika looks stunning in a lehenga, Chaitanya chose a white kurta pyjama paired with a mustard jacket.Niharika and Pawan Kalyan.The guests at the mehendi ceremony.Some moments from Niharika and Chaitanya's pre-wedding rituals. Sai Dharam Tej with Pawan Kalyan.Telugu actor Ritu Varma with Allu Arjun.Ritu Varma with actor Lavanya Tripathi.Actors Sai Dharam Tej, Ritu Varma, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Konidela at the wedding.Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Kalyan Dhev, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej attend the wedding at Udaipur.
While fan accounts were full of pictures of Niharika and Chaitanya, Nagendra Babu also shared a picture of the family having "the never ending convention conversations."