Pics: Nick Jonas Shares Pics From Priyanka Chopra’s Beachside B’Day Celebrations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at her birthday celebrations.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @nickjonas)
Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Monday (18 July) and she celebrated it with a beach holiday. The actor’s husband, singer Nick Jonas shared pictures from the birthday celebrations with the caption, “Nick Jonas wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July.”
“So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra,” he added. Priyanka commented under the post, “Love of my life.” In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen holding up a placard with the words, ‘Happy birthday Priyanka 80s baby’. In another, Nick is holding a cloth banner that reads, ‘Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982’.
Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects including It’s All Coming Back to Me, Citadel, and Jee Le Zaraa, lined up for release.
See the photos here.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the beach.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas watch fireworks at the beach.
Nick holds up a banner for Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra at her birthday celebrations.
Priyanka Chopra with her manager Anjula Acharia.
