SC Says It Can’t Monitor All Hate Speech as November Saw 50+ Daily Hate Crimes

On 25 November 2025, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said they “can’t legislate or monitor every hate speech case,” adding that “police stations are competent” and that “State High Courts can deal with it.” The court’s stance comes at a time when hate-fuelled incidents are neither isolated nor sporadic. November alone saw 50+ reported hate crimes, averaging at least one case every single day of the month. These weren’t just online flare-ups or fringe comments but physical attacks, targeted threats, humiliation, and open calls for exclusion — all across states.