In Photos: New Delhi Railway Station Packed as People Rush Home for Chhath Puja
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
With Chhath Puja being celebrated on Saturday, 18 November, the surge in last-minute demand for train reservations has intensified, creating hurdles for individuals seeking seats and compelling travelers to explore alternative arrangements.
Railway stations have made seating and sleeping arrangements for passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to celebrate Chhath Puja. Television screens have also been installed with songs related to Chhath Puja being played.
The mother of the girl seen in the photo works in a plastic tub manufacturing factory. The girl's mother was going to her home state to celebrate Chhath Puja festival, and used a tub received from the factory for her daughter to sit in. The large number of travelers mean a shortage of space to sit.
A woman sleeps, using her luggage as a pillow, while waiting for her train to arrive so that she can go back home to celebrate Chhath Puja festival.
A passenger looks out the window after getting a seat in the train. Fellow passengers are seen travelling, trying to find a seat wherever there is space on the train.
A boy sits and spends time on his mobile phone while waiting for his train to arrive to take him back home.
At the stations, passengers are seen travelling not only with bags but also a gas stove and other household items.
Power outlets have also been arranged for passengers to charge their mobile phones while waiting at the railway station.
Northern Railways announced 42 special trains from Delhi to clear the festive rush of people travelling back home.
A woman with children and her belongings said that she is anxious to reach home ahead of the Chhath Puja festival.
At the railway station, members of the Railway Police Force (RPF) stroll along the platforms, issuing warnings to a large number of travelers waiting to get onboard their respective trains.
