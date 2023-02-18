Photos: As Neal Mohan Becomes YouTube Boss, a Look at Other Desi CEOs Abroad

Born in Lucknow in the mid-1970s, Neal Mohan graduated Stanford University with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree.
Laxman Narasimhan was born and raised in India, and later moved to the United States for his education and career.
As an Indian-origin CEO of a major multinational corporation, Narasimhan is seen as a trailblazer and a role model for other aspiring business leaders from diverse backgrounds.
He has spoken publicly about his experiences as an immigrant and the importance of creating a more inclusive and diverse business environment.
Neal Mohan is an Indian-American tech executive who was appointed as the CEO of Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube.
Born in Hyderabad, India, he immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of eight and later pursued a degree in computer science from Stanford University.
Mohan has been recognized for his contributions to the technology industry and his efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Sundar Pichai currently occupies the top post of CEO at Google.
Born in Tamil Nadu, India, Pichai completed his education in engineering and business management in India and the United States before joining Google in 2004.
As a prominent Indian-origin CEO, Pichai has become a symbol of achievement and possibility for many in India and around the world.
Satya Nadella currently serves as the CEO of Microsoft.
Born and raised in Hyderabad, India, he moved to the United States for his education and career, eventually joining Microsoft in 1992.
Nadella has been recognized for his leadership and innovation in the technology industry, and his journey from humble beginnings in India to the top of one of the world's largest companies has inspired many around the globe.
Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of multinational technology company, IBM, in 2020.
Born in Andhra Pradesh, India, Krishna completed his undergraduate degree in India before moving to the United States for his graduate studies and career.
Krishna is known for his expertise in artificial intelligence and his efforts to transform IBM's business model and strategy for the digital age.
Leena Nair is a British-Indian who is the Global CEO of fashion house Chanel.
Nair grew up in Kolhapur, Maharashtra and previously served as the Chief Human Resource Officer of Unilever and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.
At Unilever, she headed the Diversity and Inclusion agenda for the organisation, ensuring that its workforce is diverse and inclusive and is an advocate for human-centred workplaces and compassionate leadership.
The current CEO of Adobe, Shantanu Narayen, is an Indian-American and has been with the company since 1998.
Narayen was born in Hyderabad, India and came to the United States for his graduate studies, eventually joining Adobe as a senior vice president.
Under Narayen's leadership, Adobe has transitioned from a traditional software company to a cloud-based technology and digital media platform, expanding its reach and impact across industries.
Anjali Sud, an Indian-American executive, became the CEO of Vimeo, a video sharing platform, in 2017.
Born in Michigan, United States to Indian immigrant parents, Sud attended Harvard Business School.
Under Sud's leadership, Vimeo has shifted its focus to providing video tools and services to businesses, and has grown to become a leading platform for professional-grade video content.
Raj Subramaniam is President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation, one of the world's largest transportation companies with an annual revenue of $94 billion.
Originally from Trivandrum, India, Subramaniam lives in Memphis, Tennessee – the company’s global headquarters. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
As the President and COO of FedEx, Subramaniam is responsible for overseeing the company's global operations and driving growth through strategic investments and innovation.
Raghu Raghuram, an Indian-American business executive who was appointed as the CEO of VMware, a leading software company, in June 2021.
Born and raised in India, Raghuram completed his undergraduate studies in engineering before coming to the United States for his graduate studies and career in the technology industry.
Raghuram has been with VMware for over 17 years, and has held various leadership positions in the company, including as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Software-Defined Data Center.
The CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, a leading cybersecurity company, is Indian business executive Nikesh Arora.
Arora has an extensive background in the technology industry, having previously held senior positions at Google, SoftBank, and Deutsche Telekom, among others.
Under his leadership, Palo Alto Networks has focused on expanding its product offerings and global footprint, while also driving innovation in cloud security and artificial intelligence.
