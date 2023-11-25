Photos: PM Modi's 'Incredibly Enriching' Sortie on Tejas Aircraft in Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi, who took a sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru on Saturday, termed the experience "incredibly enriching"
(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a sortie on the light combat Tejas aircraft in Karnataka's Bengaluru during his visit to state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Saturday, 25 November.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi termed the experience as “incredibly enriching,significantly bolsteringhis confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities”.
"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential." Modi said.
The prime minister arrived in Bengaluru earlier today and visited HAL to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities, news agency PTI reported.
The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and highlighting how it has boosted their manufacturing and exports in India.
In April 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that this year, India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-2023.
The HAL Tejas is a single engine, delta wing, light multirole fighter designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with HAL for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.
