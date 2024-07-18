Home Photos Muharram & Resistance: 'Free Palestine' Badges, Slogans at Procession in Kashmir
Muharram & Resistance: 'Free Palestine' Badges, Slogans at Procession in Kashmir
A UAPA case was lodged against mourners who raised pro-Palestine slogans during the Muharram procession in Srinagar.
Aiman Fayaz & Umar Dar
Photos
Published:
i
Thousands of Shia Muslims took out a procession in Srinagar's Guru Bazaar on Monday, 15 July— on the eight of Muharram.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
✕
advertisement
Thousands of Shia Muslims took out a procession in Srinagar's Guru Bazaar on Monday, 15 July on the eight of Muharram. This marked the second consecutive year that thousands of mourners came together to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
But this year, something unique took place. Alongside the regular flags inscribed with religious verses, a distinctive flag emerged. This flag featuring three horizontal stripes—black, white, and green—overlaid by a red triangle issuing from the hoist, rose like a phoenix. It was the Palestinian flag.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Thousands of Kashmiris gathered to mourn the tragedy of Karbala and waved Palestinian flags, chanted slogans in solidarity to the war-torn region. “In a world where nation-states commit atrocities and are cheered on by majorities, we stand here to show our support for our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Imtiaz Hussain, a mourner in the procession, said.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
In addition,Palestinian flags were also drawn on the faces of several children. “We didn’t have to persuade our children to participate in painting flags on their faces; they wanted to do something for the children of Palestine themselves. That's how we came up with this idea,” Syed Sakeena, a mother of one of the children who participated in the procession, told The Quint.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Groups of young girls joined the procession, each carrying the flags. Dressed in black cloaks and hijabs, they walked alongside mourners, their flags waving gently in the breeze. Some wore badges adorned with the Palestinian emblem, an expression of their heartfelt solidarity and support for Palestine.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
“Imam Hussain always taught the essence of unity among Muslims and peace until the time he was martyred, and we are following in his footsteps with this peaceful procession to express our love for Maula Hussain and the thousands of other martyrs who have perished in Palestine,” one of the mourners said.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Muhammad Hadi, a 14-year-old mourner who participated in the procession said: “Since the start of Muharram, my family and I have been wearing these badges as a complement to our attire, showing our solidarity with Palestine.”
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Children who took part in the procession also carried wooden cardboards displaying quotes from Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei. Amidst the religious chants and mourning, these messages on boards were conspicuous.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
With the extensive and enthusiastic participation of Shia Muslims in solidarity with Palestinian Muslims, the Kashmir administration tightened control over the display of flags. Though on the 9th day of Muharram, no Palestinian flags were allowed due to strict security measures, chants and slogans echoed throughout the procession.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
On the 9th of Muharram, a day before Ashura, Shia Muslims gathered in large numbers on boats, initiating a procession from the interior of Dal Lake. They joined the main procession on the roads amidst stringent security measures.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Ashura, the most significant day in Muharram, falls on the 10th of Muharram, marked by the largest procession in Srinagar. Officials heightened security measures to prevent any slogans or displays supporting Palestine. Advisories were issued a day ahead, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and prohibiting any expressions of solidarity with Palestine during the processions.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Without flags waving or slogans echoing, mourners showed their support to Palestine by wearing small accessories that complemented their attire. "Sometimes, the unspoken says it all," remarked a Shia mourner, gesturing towards his badge.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Many volunter groups, who offered free water and medical aid to the participants of the procession, wore T-shirts emblazoned with "Free Palestine" slogans. “We offer water to the thirsty who spend countless hours in the procession out of love for Imam Hussain, who endured martyrdom without a drop of water. He persevered in the face of thirst, striving for Islam and humanity. If he could endure, why can't we show support for the people of Palestine, who suffer from thirst and hunger?” explained Iqbal Ali, a volunteer helper.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
However, several Muharram mourners were arrested by the Kashmiri police, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged raising of contentious flags during the Muharram 8th procession on 15 July. Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said that police officials detained several youths for their actions. The charges include incitement to subversive or unlawful activities, carrying penalties that could result in a prison term of up to seven years.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
Both in 2023 and 2024, the police administration allowed only a smaller procession to take place in the early morning hours for a limited time. Slogans were also raised against Israel and the US. Despite multiple pleas from Shia leaders, a larger Muharram procession along its traditional route in Srinagar continues to be prohibited.
(Photo: Aiman Fayaz/ Umar Dar)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)