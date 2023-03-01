In Photos: MP Budget Promises 1 Lakh Jobs, Rs 8,000 Crore for Ladli Bahna Yojana

In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led BJP government has promised 1 lakh jobs to unemployed youth and Rs 1,000 per month for women, among other things, in the state's Budget 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday, 1 March, tabled its final Budget before the Assembly elections this year. State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda announced a provision of Rs 8,000 crore for the ambitious Ladli Bahna Yojana proposed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, promising a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 to the women of the state. In the photo, Devda is seen leaving for the MP Assembly to present Budget 2023.
In his Budget speech, Devda said that Madhya Pradesh's contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) has increased from 3.6 percent in the last 10 years to 4.8 percent now.
The BJP-led government announced in Budget 2023 that it would provide more than 1 lakh jobs ahead of the polls in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, the government, in a written response to a question by Mewaram Jatav, the MLA from Gohad constituency in MP, said that in the previous financial year (2022-23), more than 38,93,000 educated and uneducated unemployed youth got themselves registered on the MP employment portal. Out of them, only 21 applicants have been provided employment in government and semi-government offices.
The government also announced an increase in the sports budget, to Rs 738 crore, for the financial year 2023-24. This is 2.5 times more than what was allocated in the previous year.
Earlier in the day, the opposition Congress carried a gas cylinder to the Assembly, staging a protest against the increase in prices of domestic as well as commercial gas cylinders.
The government also announced a Girl Child Scooty Scheme in MP Budget 2023, which promises two-wheelers to girls who get the highest marks in Class 12. The finance minister said that according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, the sex ratio at birth has increased from 927 to 956 in the year 2020-21 as compared to the year 2015-16, in Madhya Pradesh.
A total budget provision of Rs 53,964 crore is proposed for agriculture and agriculture-related schemes in Budget 2023-24, which is Rs 804 crore more than the budget estimate for the year 2022-23. The government will pay the interest on the loans taken by defaulting farmers from government institutions.
The Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has allocated Rs 60 crore and Rs 40 crore for the youth of the Scheduled Tribes and Schedule Castes, respectively, to help them get self-employed under various schemes. The government also said that it would spend 37 percent more money on sub-plans for both the ST and SC communities in the financial year 2023-24. Notably, the BJP government has increased its focus on the voters of these communities since 2018. (The photo has been used for representational purposes.)
