In Photos: MP Budget Promises 1 Lakh Jobs, Rs 8,000 Crore for Ladli Bahna Yojana

The Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has allocated Rs 60 crore and Rs 40 crore for the youth of the Scheduled Tribes and Schedule Castes, respectively, to help them get self-employed under various schemes. The government also said that it would spend 37 percent more money on sub-plans for both the ST and SC communities in the financial year 2023-24. Notably, the BJP government has increased its focus on the voters of these communities since 2018. (The photo has been used for representational purposes.)