MotoGP in Photos: Jorge Martin Wins Sprint Race at Indian Grand Prix

For the first time, India is hosting MotoGP Bharat in collaboration with Dorna Sports at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. It will be the 13th race of the ongoing 2023 MotoGP World Championship season.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
For the first time, India is hosting MotoGP Bharat in collaboration with Dorna Sports at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. It is the 13th race of the ongoing 2023 MotoGP World Championship season.
Jorge Martin, nicknamed the "Martinator", bagged the Tissot Sprint by finishing at first place. Martin advanced through Moto3 and Moto2, until winning the title in 2018. He was winless in 2022, but in 2023 he has emerged as a championship candidate, aiming to dethrone Ducati rival Bagnaia.
Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia debuted in MotoGP in 2019 after winning the Moto2 in 2018. The year 2022, on the other hand, was a different story. Despite a poor start, Bagnaia had a great second half of 2022, surpassing Quartararo.
Riders can be seen sweeping past the kerb area during the sprint.
Maverick Viales, the 2013 Moto3 World Champion, can be seen speeding with his Aprilia. The Spaniard won his maiden race at Silverstone in 2016, Suzuki's first win in over a decade, before joining Yamaha. Viales' great partnership with Yamaha ended controversially midway through 2021, before a new chapter began with Aprilia with eight victories and several podiums.
During the free practice session, Italian racer Fabio Di Giannantonio is spotted riding his Ducati. Fabio Di Giannantonio, a Moto3 and Moto2 race champion who joined the premier class in 2022, had a memorable debut season when he earned pole in his home Grand Prix at Mugello.
The riders taking the key turn before the finish line during the sprint.
A Moto3 title contender in 2018, Marco Bezzecchi jumped to MotoGP after an impressive Moto2 seasons in 2020 and 2021.
Michele Pirro showing off his wheelie skills during the practice session.
Franco Morbidelli with his Yamaha taking the final sharp turn before the finish line.
Marc Marquez waving to the audience after ending in third place in the sprint. At the age of just 20 years, he remains the youngest-ever premier class winner with eight World Championships, including six in MotoGP, between 2013 and 2019. The Spaniard is regarded as one of the GOAT’s of the Grand Prix.
Towards the finishing line.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined