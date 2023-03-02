In Photos: Morning Walking Tips That Help You Stay Fit & Healthy

Take care of these things while going for your morning walk.
(Photo: iStock)
Before starting any kind of fitness program, one should meet the doctor and get a checkup done. It is important to know if there is any problem that needs to be taken care of.
Patients with a heart problem, high BP, or diabetes must consult their doctor before starting with morning walk or any fitness program. Such patients are advised to brisk walk for 5 days a week for 30 minutes. According to experts, people suffering from the disease can maintain their health goal by brisk walking for 150 minutes a week.
One should avoid walking too fast. Brisk walking is helpful as light breathing is inflated.
Hydration is very important. Keep drinking water before and during the walk to avoid getting dehydrated.
Before and after going out for your morning, do a warm-up. This will increase blood circulation in the muscles and also reduce the risk of muscle injury.
Nowadays many people keep earplugs on during their morning walks. By doing this, our attention is diverted from the surrounding environment, due to which the risk of falling increases.
Post pandemic, people are often seen going for their morning walks and jogs with their masks on. This can be dangerous. It is important to note that the need for oxygen increases during any cardiovascular activity, so one should not wear a face mask or a face cover that prevents proper breathing.
We should take special care of our body posture during our morning walks. Avoid walking while slouching as it can cause spinal issues.
Keep the weather in mind before going for a morning walk. Do not go for a walk in extreme temperatures.
The right shoes will not only provide comfort to the feet but also protect you from fatigue and losing balance. Especially for people above 60 years should wear comfortable shoes while walking as it helps them to avoid falling.
As soon as winter ends, a large number of people start going out for morning walks.
FIT spoke to Dr. Vivudh Pratap, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi about what to keep in mind while going on morning walks.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)