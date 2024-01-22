Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019More Pics of Ranbir, Alia, Katrina & Bachchans From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

More Pics of Ranbir, Alia, Katrina & Bachchans From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held in Ayodhya.
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held in Ayodhya.

Celebrities from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry received invitations to participate in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony held in Ayodhya. Renowned figures such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, and several others adorned the occasion with their attendance.

Randeep Hooda and wife were spotted at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. 

Ram Charan was also spotted at the event. 

Ranbir and Alia were the first ones to arrive. 

Katrina Kaif and others were also present. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at the airport. 

Ayushmann Khurrana was also present at the ceremony.

Subhash Ghai clicked a quick selfie. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen greeting PM Modi. 

