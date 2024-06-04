In Photos: Mood on Ground as INDIA Bloc, NDA Fight it Out in Lok Sabha Elections

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections outside supremo Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Tuesday, 4 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress party leaders and workers celebrate the party's gain in Lok Sabha polls at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 4 June.
In West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress supporter after the party takes lead.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Telegu Desam Party (TDP) supporters celebrate their lead in the Assembly polls, at the party central office, in Guntur, Tuesday, 4 June.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the DMK and allies have so far sustained their lead position in 34 seats, according to updates on trends by the Election Commission.
The Congress party headquarters on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls.
TDP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls.
BJP workers celebrate the lead of BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut on the day of counting for Lok Sabha elections.
TMC supporters celebrate the party's lead on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, outside a counting center.
