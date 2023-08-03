In Photos: Lok Sabha Passes Delhi Services Bill, Rajya Sabha MPs Stage Walkout

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, 3 August.
(Photo: PTI)
"There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi," Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the Delhi services Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Shah alleged that the AAP didn't want control over services for transfer postings, but to get control of vigilance department to "hide their corruption like building their bungalows."
He also slammed the newly formed INDIA alliance and claimed that PM Modi will win a third term despite the coming together of several Opposition parties.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Wednesday, 2 August expressed "deep displeasure" at the deadlock in Parliament over the Manipur issue and said that he will not preside over the Lower House until there is order.
"He is our custodian," Chowdhury urged the Chair to request Speaker Om Birla to continue presiding over Lok Sabha.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amid uproar and objections from the Opposition on Thursday, 3 August.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday after passing the contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended by the Lok Sabha speaker for the remainder of the Monsoon Session after he allegedly threw papers in the well of the House.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 which seeks to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals, as Opposition MPs staged a walkout over the situation in Manipur.
