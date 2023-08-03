In Photos: Lok Sabha Passes Delhi Services Bill, Rajya Sabha MPs Stage Walkout

"There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi," Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the Delhi services Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Shah alleged that the AAP didn't want control over services for transfer postings, but to get control of vigilance department to "hide their corruption like building their bungalows."

He also slammed the newly formed INDIA alliance and claimed that PM Modi will win a third term despite the coming together of several Opposition parties.