Photos: Parliament Adjourned Amid Ruckus Over Manipur, Lok Sabha Passes 3 Bills

Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, 28 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Yet another day of the Monsoon Session witnessed ruckus over the Manipur issue in the Parliament. The members of ‘INDIA’ continued their demand for PM's statement and discussion on the issue.
Opposition parties met in Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament ahead of the day's proceedings. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video clip of the meeting, “INDIA demands that there should be a detailed discussion on Manipur in the House.”
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that, because the no-confidence motion against the government has been accepted under rule 198 in the Lok Sabha, so a discussion should happen on Manipur immediately.
"The government doesn't want the Speaker of the House to ask them questions," he alleged.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that the Opposition does not take part in the discussions peacefully and does not cooperate to pass any bill in Parliament.
"We are ready to take constructive suggestions from them, but suddenly they brought the no-confidence motion. We will have discussions on the no-confidence motion as and when it is required and since we have the numbers, we do not have a problem," he told news agency ANI.
"If they want the truth (regarding Manipur) to come out, there is no better floor than this," he added.
Amid ruckus, the Lok Sabha passed three bills: The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Monday, 31 July after the chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar warned TMC MP Derek O'Brien for his conduct in the House. "It has become your habit to engage into theatrics. You rise every time, it is your prerogative. The minimum you can exemplify is to respect the Chair. You rise every time whenever I say something,” he said.
