Photos: Parliament Adjourned Amid Ruckus Over Manipur, Lok Sabha Passes 3 Bills

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that the Opposition does not take part in the discussions peacefully and does not cooperate to pass any bill in Parliament.

"We are ready to take constructive suggestions from them, but suddenly they brought the no-confidence motion. We will have discussions on the no-confidence motion as and when it is required and since we have the numbers, we do not have a problem," he told news agency ANI.

"If they want the truth (regarding Manipur) to come out, there is no better floor than this," he added.