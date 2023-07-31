In Photos: Opposition Rejects 'Short Discussion' on Manipur in Rajya Sabha

CRPF personnel in a routine drill at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon session, in New Delhi on Monday, 31 July.
(Photo: PTI)
'INDIA' leaders and Opposition MPs who recently visited Manipur conducted a meeting in the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament.
“Returning from Manipur, a delegation of MPs briefed the party leaders of the INDIA coalition at Parliament House today about the situation there,” Congress tweeted, demanding a discussion on Manipur in Parliament.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the unrest in Manipur on Monday, 31 July.
The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was tabled for discussion by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 31 July, before the House was adjourned.
The Bill has already cleared the Rajya Sabha.
The two amendments to the two Constitution (ST) Order Bills were also passedin the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien demanded a "detailed" discussion on the Manipur issue.
"Our delegations have gone to Manipur. It is a very serious issue. Why can't the Prime Minister come? We are all ready to discuss Manipur," he said while addressing the press.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which if passed, will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi, is not in Monday's list of business.
"We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today." he told news agency ANI.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari targeted the Opposition, saying that they are not letting Parliament function, while expressing confidence that the Delhi services bill will be passed in both Houses of Parliament.
"We want to discuss the issues of Delhi in Parliament, but they are not letting it function. The Ordinance Bill may be presented today, tomorrow or maybe later, and will be passed in both Houses," he told news agency ANI.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is willing for a discussion on the Manipur issue when the session resumes at 2 pm.
"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The government is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (the Opposition) have already spoilt nine important days of the House," he said.
Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said that a short discussion on the Manipur issue will be taken up in the House, which the Opposition objected to as they demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament.
Both Houseswere adjourned till Tuesday, amidst disruptions.