In Photos | Call for “Pro-People Policies” at Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally

Thousands of farmers and workers gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on 5 April to be a part of the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally.
(Photo: Twitter/@CPIMKerala)
Thousands of farmers and workers gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Wednesday, 5 April to protest against "anti-worker" and "anti-farmer" policies of the BJP-led Central government.
The Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally was called to "speak up against the corporate-communal nexus and in defense of pro-people policies," CPI(M) Kerala tweeted on 5 April.
Backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the protest march has been primarily called by three unions -- All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).
The joint rally at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan saw a massive show of strength from workers, farmers and agricultural labourers.
Women workers joined the protest in large numbers and demanded minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month for all workers, debt relief, withdrawal of the "four anti-labour code laws," among other things.
Women workers sat under temporary structures during the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally at Ramlila Ground in Delhi.
Farmers from adjoining states such as Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh joined the protest and demanded relief from inflation, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), pension to all farmers above 60 years of age, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, among other things.
All India Anganwadi Workers and Helpers also joined the protest march and demanded "rights of Anganwadi employees."
Activists, farmers and labourers raised slogans as they participated in the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
CITU General Secreatry and CPI(M) member Tapan Sen concluded the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
