Made in India Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mormugao Commissioned Into Navy

INS Mormugao (D67), 2nd warship of P15B class of stealth guided-missile destroyers, commissioned in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai today.
(Photo: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and other navy officials during the commissioning ceremony of INS Mormugao at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday, 18 December, 2022.
INS Mormugao is packed with sophisticated ‘state of the art’ weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles.
The warship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar, which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.
The warship, packed with state-of-the-art weapons & sensors, will enhance country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interest.
The majestic ship measures 163 m in length, 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7400 tonnes. It can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seen at the Commissioning ceremony of indigenously-built guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao, in Mumbai on Sunday, 18 December, 2022.
