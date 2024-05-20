Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Cast Their Vote

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Cast Their Vote

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani exercise their voting rights in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Published:

Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their son Akash Ambani have also cast their votes. 

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in Mumbai. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their son Akash Ambani have also cast their votes.

They encouraged others to vote as well, as per news outlet ANI.

