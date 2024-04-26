Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actors Yash & Rakshit Shetty Cast Their Vote

KGF star Yash and his wife went to cast their vote amongst others.
(Photo:X)
In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are currently undergoing the polling process. Notably, prominent figures from the Kannada film industry have actively participated by exercising their right to vote on this significant polling day, 26 April 2024.
(Photo: Instagram/@yash)
(Photo: Instagram/@Ragini Dwivedi)
Rakshit Shetty too went to his Udupi, to cast his vote.
