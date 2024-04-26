Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actors Yash & Rakshit Shetty Cast Their Vote

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actors Yash & Rakshit Shetty Cast Their Vote

Actors Yash and Rakshit Shetty participate in Lok Sabha elections by casting their votes in Bengaluru.
(Photo:X)

In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are currently undergoing the polling process. Notably, prominent figures from the Kannada film industry have actively participated by exercising their right to vote on this significant polling day, 26 April 2024.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are currently undergoing the polling process.

(Photo: Instagram/@yash)

(Photo: Instagram/@Ragini Dwivedi)

Rakshit Shetty too went to his Udupi, to cast his vote.

