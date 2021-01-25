‘Pay Attention to Health, Education’: Citizens’ Letter to India
Citizens note the problems India should address in 2021.
Citizens write in their letter to India. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Sonu Singh writes his letter to India.Disha Amin wants students to learn equality in her letter to India,Vedurapaka Annapoorna wants the nation to focus on hygiene in his letter to India.Simran Goel says standards of education must be raised for India to move ahead.Tajamul Ashraf says India must value justice and secularism over all else.Ruchika Goel says the country must listen to its students and encourage its future human resource. RD Mathur puts several points of importance for India to rebuild in 2021. Teachers should be respected, says Sunanda Shome in her letter to IndIia.
On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunched its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invited readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Citizens say that in a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, hygiene and cleanliness should take centre stage. Secondly, citizens say, India’s health infrastructure must improve.
Raising the country’s standards of education while listening to students’ problems is also what several citizens want for India to have a ‘naya start’ in 2021.
