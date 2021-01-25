‘Pay Attention to Health, Education’: Citizens’ Letter to India

On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunched its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invited readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.

Citizens say that in a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, hygiene and cleanliness should take centre stage. Secondly, citizens say, India’s health infrastructure must improve.

Raising the country’s standards of education while listening to students’ problems is also what several citizens want for India to have a ‘naya start’ in 2021.