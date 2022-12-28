In Photos: Is Kolkata’s Yellow Taxi Era Drawing to an End?

In 2014, Hindustan Motors, the company that produced yellow Ambassadors, shut down production. Every year, the streets of Kolkata see fewer yellow taxis.
The yellow Ambassador car or the peeli taxi is woven into Kolkata's fabric ever since the first one hit the roads back in the '60s. For residents, it's more than just a mode of commute, the peeli taxi is a ride down nostalgia. Each year, however, the streets see fewer yellow taxis than the previous one. This is because yellow Ambassadors have not been in production since 2014, and taxi drivers say that their cars will touch the 15-year-mark very soon -- rendering them unusable.
Does this mark the end of the road for the city's beloved Ambassadors? What about those who drive them?
Ram Chandra, 55, took a loan to buy his own Ambassador in 2010 at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. “I am quite attached to the taxi. But there are only three years before the taxi will be scrapped. I have not thought about what I will do in the future – shift to Ola or Uber maybe.”
The yellow Ambassador was launched in 1958, modelled after the British Morris Oxford III. In 2014, however, Hindustan Motors, the company that manufactured yellow Ambassadors, shut down production. This meant that by the year 2029, all the ambassadors in the city would have completed 15 years and would have to be scrapped.
Arun Tiwari, 55, a taxi driver, pointed to the sticker on his car which read the date that the car was purchased – 30 September 2010. He said that he rents the car for Rs 400 a day. "There is little to no profit in the line. Other cars such as Maruti’s Swift and Dzire give better mileage. Once this car’s license expires, I might consider such alternatives as they also function as taxis.”
"I do not know what the future holds for me. I have been driving this Ambassador for as long as I can remember and have not driven anything else," said said Sheikh Sariful, who has another three years to go with his taxi.
Drivers say that they make no profit if they follow the meter. Going by the meter, the base fare is Rs 30 for the first two kilometres, after which it increases by Rs 3 after every 200 metres. In addition to this. most of them returned to their hometowns during the first and second waves of COVID-19.
Madhu Rai, 58, said that he has been driving taxis for the last 30 years. "When this taxi's license expires in another seven years, I will retire too," he said.
Spotted at Park Street: a Yellow Ambassador. Hindustan Motor’s plant in West Bengal's Uttarpara used to produce around 150 taxis a day until 2014.
"Peeli gaadi ab khatam ho gayi hai," said Mohd. Nizam, who has been driving the Ambassador for 15 years. "I purchased it in 2009 for Rs one lakh. I have spent so much time in this taxi, it will obviously hurt to let it go but I do not have an option," said Nizam. He plans to start a leather business after the taxi is scrapped.
