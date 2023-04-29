KKR vs GT, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Won by Seven Wickets

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders flipping the toss coin and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans call for it during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
(Image: BCCI)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Kolkata Knight Riders hitting a over boundary during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans bowling during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders and David Wiese of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Harshit Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier 2023 League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
David Miller of Gujarat Titans hits over the top for six during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Vijay Shankar and David Miller of Gujarat Titans celebrating win during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans at tv interview during match 39 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans
