In Photos: Women in J&K's Kupwara Hand-Weave Upto 10,000 Indian Flags for R-Day

In Photos: These Kashmiri Women Hand-Weave the Tricolour for Every Republic Day
(Photo: Hilal Shah)
A group of women from a small hamlet in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are known for hand-weaving embroidered Indian national flags.
The group is headed by Jameela Begum (33), who has trained almost 400 women to make more than 10,000 national flags.
With 10 other women, Jameela also runs a unit called ‘FLWOK’ located in Trehgam.
The 'FLWOK' unit is sponsored by 41 RR of the Indian Army.
Jameela, popularly known as the ‘flag woman of Kupwara’, was awarded a Commendation Card by Northern Army Commander in 2022.
The same flags are hoisted nationwide, especially on the eve of every Republic Day and Independence day.
These flags stand out because the Ashoka Chakra are reportedly made by the traditional Kashmiri crewel technique.
The “Made in Kashmir” National Flags initiative reportedly received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself during his “Mann Ki Baat” programme on All India Radio.
"During the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, I stitched about 1000 flags. In this mission I also sought help of 250 local women to take this goal to its end,“ Jameela Begum had said.
