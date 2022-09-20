Kashmir: Multiplex Opens in Srinagar; Cinema Back in Valley After 3 Decades

The newly inaugurated INOX cinema hall.
(Photo Credit: Muneeb Ul Islam)
Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, 20 September, inaugurated Kashmir’s first multiplex in Srinagar's Shivpora area. Cinema halls will be back in Kashmir after a gap of three decades.
Manoj Sinha inaugurating the hall.
The lieutenant governor addressing the people in the hall.
The multiplex designed by INOX will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises will also have a food court which would promote local cuisine.
To highlight Kashmir's art and design, a Kashmiri wood, called 'Khatamband', has also been used in the lobbies.
The crowded hall during the opening.
The entry of the cinema hall.
The governor addressing the people in front of the gate.
Addressing the gathering, the LG said that cinema lovers are everywhere in Kashmir and cinema has a great history in the Valley. “There used to be a time when people in large numbers would come to watch movies along with friends and families. Cinemas would provide them opportunities to think big and dream big besides entertaining them,” he added.
The multiplex is designed to seat over 500 individuals.
Crowd after the opening.
Sinha said that in 1965, a Bollywood blockbuster of yesteryears, Janwar, starring actor Shami Kapoor was screened at the Broadway cinema. “Such was the love of Kapoor for Kashmir that he had asked his family members to perform his last rites in Dal Lake, Srinagar,” the LG said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)