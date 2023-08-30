'Karnataka Not Gone Bankrupt': Congress Govt Launches Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Speaking at the launch, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "During my interactions with women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I realised the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG were hitting them hard." At least 1.1 crore women – who are non-taxpayers – are set to benefit from the scheme, and the government has set aside Rs 17,500 crore for the same in the current financial year.