In Photos: Notable Opposition Figures Gather at Karnataka CM's Swearing-In

Opposition leaders from various parties come together in a show of unity at the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka government in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin greets newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the oath-taking ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, 20 May.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar during the oath-taking ceremony of the Karnataka government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, 20 May.
Newly elected Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Shivakumar with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the swearing-in ceremony of Congress government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka's CM and ministers at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Shivakumar with senior Congress leader Kamal Nath during the swearing-in ceremony of Congress government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with actor and politician Kamal Haasan during the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti during the swearing-in ceremony of Congress government at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren looks on as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi share a light-hearted moment amid the swearing-in ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
