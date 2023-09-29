In Photos: How Bengaluru Came to a Standstill Amid the Karnataka Bandh

Karnataka witnessed a statewide bandh on Friday, 29 September, over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.
Karnataka witnessed a statewide bandh on Friday, 29 September, over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. The bandh had a considerable impact on Bengaluru city, where educational institutions were shut down, cabs and autos stopped running, and non-essential services were halted. In the photo, the Electronic City Expressway is seen deserted amid the bandh.
Metro footfall was lower than usual owing to the bandh, as per the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. State transport services were also hit. Backed by nearly 2,000 organisations, the 12-hour bandh was called by Kannada Okkuta – an umbrella organisation representing pro-Kannada outfits.
Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Hassan districts of the state until 12 am on Saturday, 30 September. At least 200 people were detained as protests by pro-Kannada groups erupted across the city. In the photo, police personnel are seen manning the Bengaluru border.
The Kannada film industry also joined the bandh on Friday. Several members of the film fraternity, led by actor Shiva Rajkumar (second from right), staged a protest near the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru.
A group of pro-Kannada activists were detained at Attibele in Bengaluru on Friday, 29 September.
At least 20 pro-Kannada activists were detained at the Bengaluru International Airport for trying to barge into the premises while raising slogans supporting the Karnataka bandh. On the sidelines, as many as 22 incoming and 22 outbound flights at the Bengaluru airport were cancelled over operational issues.
Kannada Okkuta had planned a rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, but several protesters who gathered at Town Hall were detained by the police. Vatal Nagaraj, who has been leading the pro-Kannada groups' protest over the Cauvery dispute, was also detained.
A group of pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, 26 September, a Bengaluru Bandh was called by farmer and pro-Kannada outfits, which received the support of Opposition parties in the state, BJP and JD(S).
