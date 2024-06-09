Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani Share Pics From Ambani Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani Share Pics From Ambani Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani share stunning pics from Ambani pre-wedding festivities
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

|

(Photo: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration recently took place on a cruise in Italy. Celebrities who attended the festivities are still reminiscing about the event. Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans praised the picture as 'frame-worthy,' but many also questioned the absence of Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha.

Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kiara Advani too shared a photo. 

Here's a look at the view from the cruise. 

Also ReadAlia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya Performance Gets Special Mention By The Academy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT