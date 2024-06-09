Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani Share Pics From Ambani Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
(Photo: Instagram)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration recently took place on a cruise in Italy. Celebrities who attended the festivities are still reminiscing about the event. Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans praised the picture as 'frame-worthy,' but many also questioned the absence of Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha.
Kiara Advani too shared a photo.
Here's a look at the view from the cruise.
