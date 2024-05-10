Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Are Expecting Their First Child Together; Share Pics

Hailey and Justin Bieber thrilled fans with a heartwarming announcement: they're expecting their first child. Hailey, 27, radiated joy in a stunning white lace dress, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Their Instagram posts, featuring tender moments and close-ups of the bump, drew floods of congratulations from celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid. Married since their secret 2018 ceremony in New York, the couple let the visuals speak volumes, opting for a romantic video and images without any accompanying text beyond their Instagram handles.