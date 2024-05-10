Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Are Expecting Their First Child Together; Share Pics

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Are Expecting Their First Child Together; Share Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announce they are expecting their first child together.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announce they are expecting their first child together.

|

(Photo: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announce they are expecting their first child together.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey and Justin Bieber thrilled fans with a heartwarming announcement: they're expecting their first child. Hailey, 27, radiated joy in a stunning white lace dress, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Their Instagram posts, featuring tender moments and close-ups of the bump, drew floods of congratulations from celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid. Married since their secret 2018 ceremony in New York, the couple let the visuals speak volumes, opting for a romantic video and images without any accompanying text beyond their Instagram handles.

Hailey and Justin Bieber thrilled fans with a heartwarming announcement: they're expecting their first child.

Hailey, 27, radiated joy in a stunning white lace dress, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Their Instagram posts, featuring tender moments and close-ups of the bump

This drew floods of congratulations from celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid

(Photo: Instagram)

Married since their secret 2018 ceremony in New York.

Also ReadThis Photograph of Justin Bieber Holding Up an Israeli Flag is Altered

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT