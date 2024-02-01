Photos: Jammu and Kashmir Receive Season's First Snowfall After Long Dry Spell

Fresh Snow brought happiness to the faces of tourists and locals after the valley witnessed a two month long dry spell amid ‘Chillai Kalan’ - the harshest period winter.
(Photo: Hilal Shah/Altered by The Quint)
After a gap of over two months and one of the longest dry spells, the Kashmir valley received a season’s first snowfall in its higher reaches and tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.
The famous skiing resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded light to moderate snowfall and witnessed a huge rush after it was closed with white blanket of snow.
Due to the impact of climate change, Jammu and Kashmir have been undergoing an extended dry spell during the harsh winter, with minimal precipitation since December.
The Srinagar meteorological center reported that the Union Territory received only 13mm of precipitation in December last year, significantly below the average of 60mm. In Srinagar, the precipitation was 17mm in December 2023, compared to the usual 46mm. January has largely remained dry thus far.
While upper reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts, including Sadhna Pass, Farkiyan Gali, and popular tourist destinations like Bungas, Jumgund, and Kamkadi, witnessed snowfall, the plains of northern Baramulla district experienced moderate rains.
In an update, the Meteorological Department mentioned that on Monday, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at various places in Jammu and Kashmir, with heavy snowfall expected over isolated higher reaches in the Kashmir division, including Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts.
However, due to snowfall, Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts to Srinagar has been closed to vehicular traffic.
