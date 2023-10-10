Israel Military Mobilises 1 Lakh Reservists Near Gaza Border Amid War With Hamas

The Israeli Army said on Tuesday, 10 October, that around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found near the Gaza border, AP reported.
(Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf)
The Israel military on Tuesday, 10 October, mobilised 100,000 reservists along the Gaza border in southern Israel amid its offensive against Hamas, according to Al Jazeera.
Israel had imposed a "total siege" on the Gaza Strip on 9 October and cut off water supply even as it continued dropping bombs in crowded Palestinian enclaves. The photographs show the Israeli Army readying its troops and equipment to counter Hamas' attacks.
At least 1,100 people have died on both sides and over 3,500 injured after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, 7 October.
Hamas launched the attack on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kipper, which marks the war between Israel and the combined forces of Egypt and Syria.
Hamas has allegedly taken dozens of Israelis hostage and said that it will execute them if Israel continues bombing Palestine.
While the US has publicly stated that it will back Israel, the former's key ally Saudi Arabia has said that it stands with Palestine – thus complicating the peace process between Israel and Arab countries.
US President Joe Biden said that at least 11 American citizens are among those who were killed in Israel and that it is "likely" that Americans are also being held hostage by Hamas.
Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was “deeply distressed” by the ongoing situation and warned that Gaza's already dire humanitarian crisis will worsen exponentially if the war continues.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Recep Erdogan have called on both sides to halt the violence and ensure the protection of civilians.
The Israeli Army said on Tuesday that around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in its territory near the Gaza border, AP reported.
(Mostafa Alkharouf is a photographer based out of East Jerusalem. All photos have been used with permission.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)