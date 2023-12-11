In Photos: Narges Mohammadi's Twins Accept Nobel Peace Prize on Her Behalf

A large portrait on display showed Narges Mohammadi in pastel colors and smiling. “She has asked us to use this particular photograph, which expresses how she wants to lead her life, looking happy in colourful garments, exposing her hair and with a steady gaze towards us,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
(Photo courtesy: X/NobelPrize)
The children of jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for promoting human rights, on Sunday, 10 December received the prestigious award at Oslo City Hall in Norway on the behalf of their mother.
Kiana and Ali Rahmani, Mohammadi’s 17-year-old twins who live in exile in Paris with their father, received the award. A large portrait on display showed Mohammadi in pastel colors and smiling – while an empty chair stood in her place on stage.
“She should have been here herself, but she was prevented by the executioners,” Kiana Rahmani said in Farsi at the beginning of her speech given in French. "The abolition of the mandatory hijab is equivalent to the abolition of all roots of religious tyranny and the breaking of the chains of authoritarian oppression," Mohammadi's children said on her behalf.
Narges Mohammadi's husband Taghi Rahmani and their children Ali and Kiana Rahmani watch a torchlight procession in honour of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate in Oslo.
Nobel Prize laureates 2023 were celebrated in Stockholm and Oslo.
Anne LHuillier is awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics by Swedens King Carl Gustaf during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden.
Louis E Brus (left) is awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry by Swedens King Carl Gustaf during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden.
Norways King Harald (left), Queen Sonja (second left), Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and Crown Prince Haakon during the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 in Oslo City Hall.
