In Photos: Inside a Weaving Mill in Delhi's Sunder Nagri

Sunder Nagri in Delhi's Dilshad Garden was once a hub for weavers of traditional handloom. According to locals, there was a time when every house in the neighborhood had a handloom. But, with the introduction of readymade items and technological advances in the textile industry, weavers started to lose out.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
That India's handloom industry has shrunk over the past few decades is evident in the decrease in the number of weavers over the years. Between 2010 and 2019, the country has seen a 19% fall in the number of weavers, according to the Handloom Census 2019-20. The Quint spent a day in Sunder Nagri in Delhi's Dilshad Garden – once a thriving weavers' colony – to talk to weavers about the changing landscape of the industry.
Md Jamal, 65, has been working in this particular mill for four years now. Jamal left his driving job in Saudi Arabia after he crossed 60. Soon after, he returned to India and joined this mill where he now lives as well.
Jamal learnt weaving from his older brother and uncle who live in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Here, he can be seen coiling the thread in the bobbin – which is then placed inside the shuttle before it is put into the weaving yarn. "This work is not easy, but when once you learn it, it seems easy," he tells The Quint.
A worker is seen wrapping the yarn on a ballast.
The fabrics are wrapped on a wooden frame called 'chaukta', to make into a fine sheet of yarns.
The threads are spread manually so that they don't entangle during the weaving process.
Bhagwan Devi, 70, resides in a neighbouring slum. Her day's labour involves spinning some of the best fabrics to come out of the mill.
She's been in this industry for over 30 years now.
When asked who taught her the intricacies of weaving, she simply answers, "It's been ages, so I have forgotten who did I learn from."
At one time, there used to be six mills inside the Delhi State Cooperative Bank Limited in Sunder Nagri. Today, only one remains. In the photo, bobbins with coiled thread can be seen still lying intact in one of the abandoned mills.
The long thread, (tana) is weaved with the shorter ones (bana) by a shuttle movement controlled by foot pedal. Hence, the weaving is also called “tana-bana”. There are eight antique traditional handlooms and yarns under a huge studio-style apartment structure in this mill, where elderly folks may be seen working.
Mehraj Ul Haq Ansari, 48, is seen checking the slits of the reed aka kangi. He is responsible for the maintenance of this mill. He's been teaching the skill to his son Rehan, who is 22 now, and has a keen interest in this work.
He recalls, "My father and I used to dye together when we started the loom. My elder brother and mother used to spin the charkha as well. We used to work together.
Hasan Mia, also known as Masterji by his coworkers, can be seen putting the loom before beginning to weave.
Masterji sits down for lunch with his friend Bansi Laal. He says, "When I make something, I feel good. I love this work."
At 53, he is the most experienced of all. He lives in Mustafabad near Bhajanpura. "My father didn't want to teach me. He wanted me to study, but I got into this line of work at the age of seven," he adds.
Surrounding this one mill are several abandoned ones. In this photo, unused shuttles can be seen at an abandoned mill.
A dilapated mill, where threads are still in the loom, but no one to work on them.
