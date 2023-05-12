Inside Pics From Sandeep Khosla’s Birthday Bash: Suhana Khan-Navya Nanda Spotted
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sandeep Khosla, who is one half of the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla duo, recently hosted a grand party to mark his 60th birthday. Here are some inside photos from the exciting party which was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. From Navya Naveli to Suhana Khan, many turned heads in their gorgeous ensembles when they arrived at the party.
Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Orhan Awatramani and many more attended the event.
Orhan Awatramani with Suhana Khan.
Navya Naveli, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted at the event.
Jaya Bachchan was also seen.
Maheep looked gorgeous in silver.
Anaita Shroff looked stunning as well.
Swara Bhasker was also present.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)