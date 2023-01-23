In Photos: INS Vagir, Indian Navy's Latest Submarine To Be Commissioned

Mumbai: Naval officers onboard the fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during its commissioning ceremony, at the Naval dockyard.
(Photo: PTI)
INS Vagir is now in active service following a ceremony held at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Monday, 23 January. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar was present at the ceremony.
The eponymous roots of INS Vagir can be traced back to another submarine that was part of the Indian Navy's fleet back in 1973.
All the Kalvari Class submarines, including INS Vagir, have been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and France-based Naval Group.
However, what sets INS Vagir apart is that it reportedly took the least amount of time to build, in comparison to other indigenously manufactured submarines, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.
"She undertook her maiden sea sortie in Feb 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned," the press release added.
Mumbai: Naval officers onboard the fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during its commissioning ceremony, at the Naval dockyard on Monday, 23 January.
Mumbai: Naval officers onboard the fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during the commissioning ceremony at the Naval dockyard on Monday, 23 January.
Mumbai: Naval officers onboard the fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during the commissioning ceremony at the Naval dockyard on Monday, 23 January.
Mumbai: Naval officers and their families pose for photos with the newly-commissioned fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during a ceremony, at the Naval dockyard on Monday, 23 January.
Mumbai: Naval officers pose for photos on the newly-commissioned fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during a ceremony at the Naval dockyard on Monday, 23 January.
"Adding more power to Navy and boost to self reliance," Sushil Gaikwad, Defence Ministry official, wrote on Twitter.
INS Vagir is capable of undertaking missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and surveillance missions, as per a press release.
The submarine was delivered to the Indian Navy by 20 December 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)