In Photos: INS Vagir, Indian Navy's Latest Submarine To Be Commissioned

INS Vagir is now in active service following a ceremony held at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Monday, 23 January. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar was present at the ceremony.

The eponymous roots of INS Vagir can be traced back to another submarine that was part of the Indian Navy's fleet back in 1973.

All the Kalvari Class submarines, including INS Vagir, have been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and France-based Naval Group.

However, what sets INS Vagir apart is that it reportedly took the least amount of time to build, in comparison to other indigenously manufactured submarines, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

"She undertook her maiden sea sortie in Feb 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned," the press release added.