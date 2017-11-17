India’s 1st Woman PM & A Doting Granny: Rare Pics of Indira Gandhi

On Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary, rare photographs offer a new glimpse into the life of the Iron Lady of India.

Indira Gandhi surveying the flood ravaged areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in 1966. | (Photo Courtesy: Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, Archive)

(This story has been reposted from The Quint ’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi. It was originally published on 19 June 2018)

From a candid moment shared with her grandchildren. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, to a deep-in-thought Prime Minister overseeing areas of flood-ravaged Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in 1966, some rare and unseen photographs of Indira Gandhi show her journey as a woman of strong persona.

