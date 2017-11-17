India’s 1st Woman PM & A Doting Granny: Rare Pics of Indira Gandhi

From a candid moment shared with her grandchildren. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, to a deep-in-thought Prime Minister overseeing areas of flood-ravaged Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in 1966, some rare and unseen photographs of Indira Gandhi show her journey as a woman of strong persona.
1934-35: Indira with Rabindranath Tagore in Shantiniketan. In her writings, Indira fondly remembers her time in Santiniketan where she went to study for a brief period. She writes about the free-spirited education system in Viswa Bharati University, where she cultivated a deep appreciation for art and culture.1961: Indira Gandhi at Ellora in Maharashtra. The photograph was taken by her son Rajiv Gandhi.1959: Indira Gandhi standing in the lawns of Anand Bhavan in Allahabad. A symbolic photograph where her childhood home stands in the background with her ancestral legacy.1968: Indira overlooking the Tungabhadra Dam on the day of its inauguration. She took keen interest in developmental projects and would always be voluntarily present at the site to understand the practical application of these projects.1967: Indira Gandhi looking at the statue of Krishnadevaraya at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.
1982: Indira Gandhi with her spiritual guru Anandamayi Ma in Haridwar. She openly acknowledged that she was deeply influenced by her guru and found solace in her teachings.1971: Indira Gandhi addressing a public gathering in Srinagar. Her father Jawaharlal Nehru was a Kashmiri Pandit and Kashmir has always been home to Indira Gandhi. She would frequently visit Kashmir and was much loved there.1975: Indira Gandhi with her grandchildren Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the lotus pond in her official residence. Her entire family lived with her. She ensured she spent quality time with her family whenever got the opportunity.1966: As the Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi surveys the flood-devastated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from an airplane.1964: Indira Gandhi with weavers from Apatani community in the North-East. She had always appreciated handloom products, and was a great patron of the industry.
